Rawk and roll all night this Saturday

What is it with this godforsaken town? At the peak of our slushiest and most grey, Montreal decides to throw an all-night party, and get this, it’s outdoors! Why they would not pick the middle of June is beyond me. The good news is that most of the dix will be tripping the light fantastique with a tree while bars will have just that much fewer people dressed in white. If you’re really looking for a space that will have only the coolest people (including some rocking feminists) you’ll want to be at Katacombes over the weekend for the third instalment of one of our most progressive fests, returning for a third year. Read on my fellow rockers and see ya out there somewhere.

Thursday: As teased in the intro, the Not Your Babe fest starts up its third edition at Katacombes tonight and goes far beyond just being a mere rock fest with a ton of daytime activities that demand your input as well as your attendance. For more info on seminars, workshops, discussions, tattoos etc, please consult their Facebook event page. Don’t get it twisted though as Not Your Babe definitely has your rocking covered as well, starting off with Philly’s Stagger, CPU Rave, Body Break, Spacers and Estorbo. 1635 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $11.14

Friday: Not Your Babe’s second night is happening at Katacombes with Oakland’s Adrenochrome, Beantown’s Sisters of Shaddowwe, Xarah Dion, Ottawa’s Dogma, Police Des Moeurs and Palisade. Again the music is only part of what this festival is all about so to really get the most out of it check their fb event page for the daytime events. 1635 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $21.14

If you want to get your Morrissey on without all of the weird no-shows and fascist racist shit, Dears singer Murray Lightburn will deliver the goods for you at le Ritz, with Cedric Noel. 179 Jean-Talon W., 8 p.m., $20/$23

For a definite slammer, you can check out the high nrg goodness of Priors, who launch a new rekkid as well as a 7” slab of wax at Brasserie Beaubien with D Boy and Liquid Assets. If you miss this gigger, then slide down to Sunday’s announcements for your make-up date. 73 Beaubien E., 9 p.m., $10/NOTAFLOF

Saturday: Those loveable lunks behind Analogue Addiction continue to pepper the city with great shows this week: at l’Esco, Chacal will launch a new jammer with Wine Lips and Debate Club. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $10

Turbo Haüs are dumb enough to stay open until 6 a.m. for Nuit Blanche, and it’ll be quite a show, beginning with Dirt Nap and ending with Death Nap, plus Kennedy, Itnoh and Loose Teeth in between. This should get sloppy as fuck around 4 a.m., but with more gaming. 2040 St-Denis, 5 p.m., price unlisted

If you dig your synthy atomospheric psych served up with post-rock panache, you’ll want to check out Room Control at Casa with Honey Beard and She Came to Quit. 4873 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $9/$12

Not Your Babe hits its mid-point with Austin’s Criaturas, Mexico’s Cremalleras, Boston’s Option and Saint Ripper, Toronto’s Maldita, Ottawa’s Torpor and Sek. This is all happening at Katacombes, natch. Also this day starts off early with a ton of non-musical events so check the Not Your Babe FB event page for more info. 1635 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $21.14

Sunday: For those of you who didn’t get enough heaviosity over the weekend, Turbo Haüs has you covered with Kings Destroy, Forming the Void and Tunguska Mammoth. 2040 St-Denis, 7:30 p.m., $13/$15

Not Your Babe hangs up their boots for another year with Philly’s Dark Thoughts, Faze, Priors and Body Break at Katacombes. 1635 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $11.14

Tuesday: If you’re unable to get down to New Orleans and still want to get your Fat Tuesday on, there are a couple of options happening around town for ya. First up you can catch the Nawlins sound of the Rocket 88’s with the blues of Pat Loiselle and the sultry jazz of Natashia Inkerman at the Barfly. 4062A St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10 suggested contribution/PWYC

In fact, if this seems up your alley, you can show up to the Barfly earlier (at 6:30 p.m.) for the 34th edition of Eardrum Buzz, who will feature the loose goose jams from Booster Fawn before Rocket 88 transform the Barfly into a French Quarter shotgun gin shack. 7:30 p.m., free

For another spicy kick at Mardi Gras you can celebrate Fat Tuesday from afar at Sala with le Winston Band, who launch their new record with help from those giggin kids Lemongrab. 4848 St-Laurent, 7:30 p.m., $15

Wednesday: If you haven’t checked out one of the longest residencies in town, you’re invited to Barfly to catch the blues/jazz/swing of Blind. 4062A St-Laurent, 10 p.m., price unlisted

All of the old new wavers will be coming out of the woodwork for the synth glory of France’s Trisomie 21 with openers the City Gates at Théâtre Fairmount. 5240 Parc, 9 p.m., $30

