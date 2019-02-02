Saturday, Feb. 2

Maceo Plex

Transformed living space and weekly comedy venue ArtLoft invites the public to a cozier than usual vernissage for their winter exhibit Somewhere Inside, featuring art installations and films revolving around themes of intimacy, connection, home, tenderness and love. 4152 St-Laurent, doors 5–11:30 p.m., $10, refreshments, snacks and merch for sale

It’s been so damn cold there are still tickets available for veteran house/techno DJ Maceo Plex, who will be playing Igloofest tonight along with local support Ostrich and 00:AM and Sweden’s Baba Stiltz. Quai Jacques Cartier, 7:30 p.m., $33.10+

Ellie MacDonald and Deirdre Trudeau host Hot Theatre, the result of a “48-hour pressure-cooker” combining Montreal actors, comics and writers in the creation of four plays. The pitch: “If you hate theatre, you’ll love this. If you love theatre, you’ll hate how much you love this.” Théâtre Sainte Catherine (264 Ste-Catherine E.), 8 p.m., $11.89

Montreal power-pop/punk-inspired band Pale Lips launch their sophomore album After Dark with a show at Turbo Haus with openers Criminal Kids and New Vogue. Listen to the album and see our interview with the band here. 2040 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $10/$12

The Afronaut edition of monthly queer dance party LIP features all-black DJs “commemorating the Sir George Williams Revolt with an afro-futuristic sound approach.” Bar le Ritz PDB (179 Jean-Talon W.), 10 p.m., $5 before 11 p.m., $10/$15

For afterhours tonight hit up Homegrown Harvest La Rama record store owner Kris Guilty is sharing the DJ booth with Gene Tellem and DJ Lexis of Music Is My Sanctuary. There will be no ATM on premises so bring cash. BYOB is permitted. Secret location, 11 p.m.–7 a.m., $10–$20

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings and this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.