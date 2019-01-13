Sunday, Jan. 13

Sin and Swoon

Until Feb. 10, you can check out an immersive installation entitled Les murs du désordre by Martin Bureau at the Cinémathèque québécoise. The project combines documentary cinema, video installation, painting and geopolitical research. 335 de Maisonneuve E., 2 p.m., free

In the “you may want to attend and/or avoid this” file, it’s that time of year again for the No Pants Subway Ride. Meet-up at Sherbrooke metro (beyond turnstiles), 2:30 p.m., free

Vices & Versa’s regular Sunday music night les Dimanches du Vices is hosting Mike O’Brien of indie/country/rock duo Sin and Swoon. 6631 St-Laurent, 5 p.m., entry free

Le Cinéclub: The Film Society screens a 16mm print of the classic 1949 film The Third Man, starring Joseph Cotton and Orson Welles. Bonus: guest speaker Will Fech, a Wyoming film prof and Concordia PhD candidate in film and moving image studies. Cinéma VA-114 (1395 René-Levesque W.), 6:30 p.m., $8/$6 students & seniors

Dig into a night of experimental music, sound art and free jazz at Bar le Ritz. On the bill are Emilie Payeur and Stephanie Castonguay with Anne-f Jacques as well as the Apocalypse 8 octet (more details here). 179 Jean-Talon W., 9 p.m., $20/$10/$?

Headlining at this week’s edition of house night Lofthanza at Salon Daomé are Microzoo Records owner Nathan Burns and DJ Jeremiah Green. As usual, you can get in free if you RSVP by Facebook and arrive before midnight. 4465 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $7 ($5 before midnight)

