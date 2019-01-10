The music scene mobilizes for a beloved local record store

Now that we’ve had adequate thaw time from the New Year’s freeze, gigs are starting to pop up again like acne on a fast food fry cook. Although there are some swell shows for you this week, the one gig that you really should be showing up for is where, uh, you are the gig.

As many of you know, brick and mortar record stores are losing an uphill battle against vanilla music fans (e.g., people who go to Osheaga) as well as technology advancements making vinyl obsession (of which I am a card carrying member) just reserved for weird, drooling shut-ins. The fact is, though, that record stores are still a great meeting space that provides a sense of community, where the love of music can be openly discussed with real live human beings.

Sean and his mighty Sound Central have been slinging the wax for well over a decade and a half but have fallen on hard times. Instead of throwing in the towel, there has been a gofundme campaign set up as well as some killer benefit gigs coming up in the next little while. The wonderful peeps that man the bar at North Star have cooked up a great karaoke night, so scoot over to Saturday’s announcements and bring a ton of money. Also expect prizes galore – and Labatt 50!

Thursday: For a serious nerd fest, you can check out the crowd that just crawled away from their gaming chair at Sala when Some Became Hollow Tubes lays it down fat and sassy via the experimental psych of thisquietarmy, BLD and Black Givre. 4848 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $10/PWYC

If you go to Turbo Haüs and see Sergio and think he’s mad, he’s not, he’s just tired and his facial expressions for both moods are the exact same. If you couldn’t give a fug about Sergio, you can check out bands Laureate with Philly’s Sold, Hildegard and Troy Stark. 2040 St-Denis, 8 p.m., price unlisted

Friday: If you’re in the mood for some rock ’n’ roll served up with post-punk panache, you can strut yer stuff down to Turbo Haüs to check out Sam Coffey and the Iron Lungs with Rough Francis and Wild Mercury. Better yet, you can stick around and hit up the bar side and see the world’s oldest DJ play nothing but Turbo Haüs’s official theme song “Angel Witch” all night long. 2040 St-Denis, 8 p.m., $10/$13

Eddy Blake better have eaten his Wheaties as he’s doing double duty slapping his tub with his trio as well as with new rockabilly kings the Luckies. One band he is not playing in is Bronco Loco, who are opening up the night. Is rockabilly still king? Make it to Quai des Brumes and find out. 4481 St-Denis, 9:30 p.m., price unlisted

If you ever wondered what the stuffy clientele of the Sparrow bar would look like moved east a little bit to l’Esco, you can check out the pre- fascist ’tude of Morrissey’s Smiths via the tribute band the Smiffs, featuring members of Suuns, Stars and more. Seem a bit goofy in light of Morrissey’s latest bullshit to the press? You betch yer hairy ass it is! Is a Skrewdriver tribute up next? 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., price unlisted

Saturday: This is it! Come to the North Star Sound Central Karaoke fundraiser extravaganza and bring lots of money to contribute. You are the scene! 3908 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., donation

If you’re in the mood for some stoner rock served up by young people who’ve just discovered the joys of shaving, head to l’Esco for Doom an Blue, the Naked High, Pink Cocoon (which means pussy btw) and Black Sheep. 4461 St-Denis, 8 p.m., $10

For some serious psychobilly, get to Turbo Haüs for Lab Ratz, with the garage punk of the Jukeez and the Ghosties. 2040 St-Denis, 8 p.m., price unlisted

In a truly rare personal moment, I’ve actually found a current band made up of pre-pubes, in this case brothers who actually kick my ass with awesome Brian Wilson, Sparks and Marc Bolan lifts. Don’t miss these wunderkinds, the Lemon Twigs, at Corona with Jackie Cohen and Michael Rault. Although these siblings can do it all, when they harmonize together while trading instruments, you will be reduced to a puddle. 2490 Notre-Dame W., 7:30 p.m., $32.50

If you were hoping to see Queen of Swords at la Vitrola, the show is cancelled but keep yer eyes peeled here for a make-up date.

Tuesday: If you dig free experimental music without all the NPR tote bags, pipe smoking, tweed jackets and unchecked body odor, you can make it to the Barfly for the 32nd edition of Eardrum Buzz with Ghoultalk. This starts and ends early, and if there is any doubt of the lack of pretension in this experimental music series, the social media invite mentions “free pool table on site.” Free fucking pool, you Genesis P. Orridge/John Cage/Steve Reich-worshipping muthafuckah you. 4062A St-Laurent, 6:15 p.m., free

Current Obsession: David Bowie, Five Years; 1969-1973 box set

