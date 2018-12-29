Saturday, Dec. 29

Jittery Jack

Fireworks are happening in the Old Port tonight and for the next two Saturdays, with a skating rink and live music on the side. Patinoire Natrel At the end of Clock Tower Quay Street, 5–10 p.m., free

Boston-based Rockabilly act Jittery Jack and Amy Griffin are playing Escogriffe tonight along with the Howlin’ Hound Dogs. Cult MTL’s Johnson Cummins thinks you should go! 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., price unlisted

Lovers of live music and experimental sounds should check out local acts Markus Floats, Nick Schofield, Joni Void and Seast at la Sala Rossa. 4848 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10/PWYC/no one turned away for lack of funds

DJ Frigid stays busy this holiday season (we recommended his last gig just yesterday) by resurrecting his much loved Overdose soirée outside the Village, at Bar la Shop. 4177 St-Denis, 10 p.m.,

At Notre-Dame-des-Quilles tonight are “two Afro alien queens,” tech-house and afro-house DJ Mvcoko and techno/Afro-house DJ Magellanic. 32 Beaubien W., 10 p.m., price unlisted

