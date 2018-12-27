New Year’s Eve in Montreal, minus the douchebags

As we shake off the baby Jesus celebrations and brace ourselves for the annual holiday for yahoos and rookie drunks known as New Year’s Eve, live gigs are certainly scarce this week. There are some brave captains, though, who are weathering the “taint” between Xmas and NYE, and for those of you ready to rawk while the majority are couch-ridden, I don my cap.

Friday: God love Lemmy, and if you love him half as much as I, you will want to be at Katacombes for a double dose of Motörhead worship when Iron Fist and Hordes From Hell make everything louder than everything else – at Katacombes, natch. 1635 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., price unlisted

Saturday: If you dig rockabilly, jump blues and some serious rapid fire Texas Playboys/Speedy West guitar shredding, you will definitely want to be at l’Esco to catch Jittery Jack and the absolutely shred-tastic Miss Amy Griffin. Howlin’ Hound Dogs will be providing the lube. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., price unlisted

For another kinda twang altogether, you will want to make it to Katacombes to catch Bad Uncle, Union Thugs and Po Lazarus. 1635 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., price unlisted

New Year’s Eve: Well here it is. If you dare to brave the night that gives the puke-inclined and purveyors of douchery the keys to the city, there are some great events that should prove to be d-bag free.

First up, you can help celebrate the third anniversary of North Star, who will be making all of their pinball machines free for the night as well as featuring the mod/rocker showdown of the Punk Police throwing beach chairs at DJ Parka Pat. Congrats to the fine people at North Star, I look forward to tilting some games and drinking your lovely 50 much sooner than later. Yep, it’s free, and watch those stairs at the end of the night. 3908 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., free

At Turbo Haüs, it will be karaoke on the venue side while yours truly holds it down in the selector position on the bar side. This is free to get in, and Sergio is serving up the booze for cheap so this should get messy as fug. 2040 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $5

La Vitrola are no chumps on chump night and stack their bill with Bookworms, Femminielli Noir, Gashrat, FDG Pump, Ginger Breaker with DJ sets from Neo Edo B2B. I expect this to pack up quick. Musicians, staff and DJs alone almost push this past capacity, so get there early. 4602 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $15/$20

L’Esco and the God fearing countrymen Analog Addiction are teaming up for a free night with DJ Mathieu Beausejour and the sexy swoon sounds of Paupiere. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., free

Be safe out there, rawk Argonauts.

Current Obsession: The Beatles, Live at BBC Volume 1 and 2

jonathan.cummins@gmail.com