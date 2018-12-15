Saturday, Dec. 15

Andy Kim

Toronto’s Deadstock Depot flea market brings vintage designer streetwear and sportswear to Montreal. 3455 St-Laurent, 12–6 p.m., free entry

The 10th screening by DeuXX showcases the Australian documentary I Used to Be Normal: A Boyband Fangirl Story at Cinéma Moderne tonight and Monday. 5150 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., $11.50/$8.50 kids 3 to 12

The fifth annual Andy Kim Christmas benefit event (for the Starlight Foundation) brings the pop/songwriting heavyweight back to his hometown to host a show featuring local vedettes Marie Mai, Coeur de Pirate, Broken Social Scene, Ron Sexsmith, Brad Barr, la Force, Jake Clemons, Hanorah and more. Théâtre Corona (2490 Notre-Dame W.), 8 p.m., $50 (only standing room available)

The borough of Rosemont is transforming their Centre Étienne-Desmarteau arena into a discothèque tonight. They’ve invited local duo Voyage Funktastique, and encourage the public to bring fluorescent accessories. Take note, there are no skate rentals at the venue so BYO. 3430 Bellechasse, 8–11 p.m., free

Lo Signal Sound System is offering escape from office Christmas parties at Maison 2109. DJs Daoust, Leveq, ana+one and Rusty Faders will be playing. 2109 Bleury, 10 p.m., $7 ($5 before midnight)

DJ Moka of regular underground event Cosmic Café will be play Velvet tonight along with Aziz of Vibe Collective and Mich. 426 St-Gabriel, 11 p.m., price unlisted

