Friday, Nov. 16

Today and tomorrow, designers, engineers, artists, scientists and craftspeople exhibit their creations at the Montreal Mini Maker Faire. 1515 Ste-Catherine W. (atrium), 12–5 p.m., free

DIY art magazine Vague goes online today and throws a launch party with snacks and DJs Evy and Rose Golde. Studio A (7080 Alexandra, #201), 8 p.m.–12 a.m., free

As part of the M for Montreal music festival, locals Milk and Bone are playing MTelus with opener Fjord. 59 Ste-Catherine E., 10 p.m., $30

Following the festival mashup trend of recent years, RIDM and M for Montreal are teaming up to organise a party at the Cinémathèque featuring Lemongrab, Mundy’s Bay, DJ Annie Q and DJ Yaya. 335 de Maisonneuve E., 10 p.m., free.

Tonight’s edition of regular after-hours event OCTOV should be one of the most exciting of the year. Headlining will be one of Paris’s most sought-after deep techno DJ/producers Anetha. Opening for Anetha is local DJ Lucide. and Berlin-based Héctor Oaks. OCTOV has put together the biggest scenography in their history for this party, which will feature 54 metres of LEDs. Entrepôts Dominion (3968 St-Ambroise), 11 p.m.—6 a.m., $35. Fun fact: if you can’t get enough, Montreal promoters Exposé Noir are bussing Anetha over to Ottawa (of all places) in the wee hours where she will play alongside a whole stable of DJs for a 24-hour warehouse party. Who needs sleep anyway?

