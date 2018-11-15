Is Montreal no longer a walk-up city?

After an action-packed past week that had seriously amazing shows (including Stiff Little Fingers and Low), things slow down a wee bit this week. The annual M for Montreal is clogging up a lot of the regular haunts over the weekend, and while I am not a fan of industry-driven fests (cough, grant recipients, cough), M4M does have one barnstormer of a show that is definitely not to be missed.

Industry hob-nob fests aside, there are a couple of heavy hitters this week, including a classic anarcho band and an industrial/electronic pioneer. Not only that but there’s an odd trend that I am only too happy to write about: more sold out shows!

Thursday: If you pine for the days when poseurs with eating disorders piled on the make-up, you can check out the emo (not kidding) graduating class of Palaye Royale with Dead Posey and Anastasiamax at swingin’ hot spot le Ministère. Hey, I told you it was a slow week. 4521 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., $25—$28

If you were hoping to check out Yellow Days and Mormor at Casa, the show is sold out. And if you’re holding tickets, the show has been moved to a (slightly) bigger space, le Ritz.

Friday: True, the “vibe” of most M4M shows is like a school bus fire, but this Friday they done real good. You will not want to miss the ultimate and only tribute to Japanese psych surf composer Takeshi Teraushi, Teke Teke. Keeping up with Teke Teke every step of the way is proggy trio and Patrick Watson side gig Black Legary. Easily tipping this as the best of the M4M showcase is the searing shoegaze of Yoo Doo Right and Fet.Nat. La Sala Rossa (4848 St-Laurent), 10 p.m., $15

For my money, the big pick of the week would be the ultra-rare chance to see true anarcho street punk legends Oi Polloi who are in town for the first time since my ol’ buddy Andrew Dickson brought them to Foufs in 1993 (or thereabouts). On the first of their two-night stint at Katacombes, openers are Self Control, the Ruffinaz, the Minutes and No War. Space at Katacombes is limited so if you don’t have tickets already, you should get down there early. 1635 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $20/$25

Saturday: The second night of Oi Polloi continues at Katacombes with openers Parasytes, the Conscripts, Beton Arme and Up Yours. Again, get there early if you want to squeeze into this one, as it isn’t every day Oi Polloi swing through these parts. 1635 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $20/$25

With some more sold out show news, don’t bother darkening the door of Sala for the Kero Kero Bonito Tanukichan show (another winner for the M for Montreal fest) if you don’t have tickets as it is sold the fuuuuuuggggg out.

Of course it wouldn’t be Hammer of the Mods if I didn’t mention an Analogue Addiction show. This week, the promoters are taking over Quai des Brumes with Lonely Parade, who are having their launch party for their new jammer with Material Girls and Victime. 4481 St-Denis, 10 p.m., $10

If you’ve been waiting for the perfect opportunity to visit plateau hotspot the Diving Bell Social Club, you would have to be a total pud-puller not to make the Chandra, Teenanger and Xarah Dion show. This will be a hoot. 3956 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $12/$15

Just down the street from Diving Bell at God’s favourite bar, Barfly, it’s Amanda from Half Measures birthday. This is certainly thrilling, but with thrash metal warlords Metalian and skate thrashers Hood Rats and Taylor Hoodlum DJing his more punk rock side, this will get really messy. Again, this is the Barfly and this is Metalian, so if you want to try and squeeze in, better get there early. Fun Fact: The Metalian and Mad Parish show from four years ago continues to clinch the Barfly bar sales record. 4062 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10

A close second for the big pick of the week would be a visit from Coil and Psychic TV member Drew McDowall. For more info on McDowell, check out his interview with Cult MTL here. Opening at la Vitrola is Hiro Kone, Group A and la Naegleria. I would expect the dark electronic set will show up in full force for this. 4602 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $12/$15

Monday: If the Metalian show gave you a bangover on Sunday, you can get back on the metal horse at Piranha Bar for Introtyl, Exotoxic and Your Last Wish. 680 Ste-Catherine W., 7:30 p.m., $13

Current Obsession: Various Artists, King New Breed Rhythm and Blues Volume One

jonathan.cummins@gmail.com