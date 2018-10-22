Monday, Oct. 22

Maria Callas

It’s Zero Waste Week at Concordia. A number of workshop and presentations are occuring over the course of the week around better approaches to waste. Today’s events are a talk on waste justice (which includes a free lunch), followed by one on alternatives to plastic wrap. Check out the full schedule here for the rest of the week. EV Buliding (1515 Ste-Catherine W.), 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., free

Private wine cellar le Parloir is organizing a four-day conference on wine at the Phi Centre, Vintage Stories. Caribou magazine, Exquis and other food and drink media will be present as well as a number of sommeliers and wine collector Michel-Jack Chasseuil. Tickets include a tasting. 407 St-Pierre, 6 p.m., $98.38

Opéra de Montréal and film distributor MK2 Mile End are screening Tom Volf’s 2017 documentary Maria par Callas (featuring never-before-seen footage of and performances by the renowned opera singer) at the Museum of Fine Arts’ Cinéma du Musée. Watch the trailer here. 1379-A Sherbrooke W., 6:30 p.m., price unlisted

Cinema Politica is presenting two films on native land sovereignty, You Are On Indian Land and Ôtênaw. Kahnawake elder and activist Kahentinetha Horn will be present. 1455 de Maisonneuve W., 7 p.m., $5–$10 suggested donation.

Présence autochtone and the Montreal Brazilian Film Festival are presenting another aboriginal film, Ex-Shaman, about the Paitur Surui tribe, whose first contact with europeans was in 1969. Cinéma du Parc (3575 Parc), 7 p.m., $13

