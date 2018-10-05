Friday, Oct. 5

La Fleur

Montreal artists Sarah Bean and James Lynch present My Space: An Exhibition, a show that channels pop culture from the early aughts. Bonus: free drinks. Galerie Parfois (4064 St-Laurent), 6–10 p.m., free

Phi Centre offers a great opportunity to catch a pair of esteemed local artists: Jerusalem in My Heart (aka experimental music by Radwan Ghazi Moumneh and visuals by Charles André Coderre) and Jessica Moss, whose recent set at POP Montreal was pretty awesome. 407 St-Pierre, show 8 p.m., $25

Fête the first anniversary of St-Henri’s Riverside bar, which is launching a line of clothing and hosting the first annual Ojo Fest in memory of local snowboarder Dillon Charles Ojo this weekend. See the programming for tonight and tomorrow here. 5020 St-Ambroise, 8 p.m., free entry

Former Super Furry Animals singer Gruff Rhys plays his solo stuff (which is pretty bewitching and should appeal to fans of the Welsh band who may have slept on this till now) at le Ritz with opener Lorkin O’Reilly. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9 p.m., $17/$20

The ongoing third annual edition of gay lifestyle festival Black and Blue is holding an event tonight entitled Neon Glam Twinkle. It features drag performances and sets by DJ Ashley Gautier and DJ Kev-J. Complexe Sky (1478 Ste-Catherine), 9 p.m., $5

Resident at Berlin’s legendary Watergate club and founder of Power Plant Records, Swedish DJ La Fleur is playing Newspeak tonight. Opening is Montreal’s own Laurence Matte. 1403 Ste-Élisabeth, 10 p.m., $15/$20

