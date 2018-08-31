

Vu Zaïre

Diving Bell, Montreal’s “newest, multi-platform performance/exhibition space,” is taking its opening hella seriously and scheduling a full day. Daytime is for the art pop-up featuring Liam Blackwell, Rita Cuffaro, Sabrina Mangianello, Hannahisntdead and others. Evening and into the night is for drinks and chilling/dancing to the stylings of Nheiva Music & Discwoman. 3956 St-Laurent (3rd floor), 11 a.m. onwards, free

If you don’t feel like leaving the house tonight, you can sit back, relax, and watch the season finale of Spectrum Live, a web series created by people from the autistic community. You can access the live stream here, and be sure to tune in at 7 p.m.

In partnership with la Station F-MR, FNC and Quartier de l’innovation are bringing you three days of virtual reality discovery and experimentation. Discover groundbreaking VR projects from the NFB and MK2, amongst others. Allée des Barges (between Basin and Ottawa in Griffintown), 3:30 to 8 p.m. on Friday and noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday

Ciné-spa au Bota Bota, in partnership with Cinéma du Parc and Cinéma Beaubien, present Charlie Chaplin’s City Lights. The film can be enjoyed in the pool or on one of the poolside chairs! 358 de la Commune W., 8:30 p.m., free with entry to the water circuit

The festivities for Montreal Improv 10-year anniversary continue unabated with Way the Hell Off-Broadway, for which players Adina Katz, Bryan Walsh and Dan Jeannotte will, under the musical (and adult) supervision of John Gilbert, improvise an mini-musical. It’ll be a treat for your ear holes and your eye holes. 3713 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $8, ($5 for Montreal Improv students)

Get to la Sala Rossa for the debut of a new event called Unikorn, a queer dance party where the music will be supplemented by drag performances and art. Tonight’s premiere edition features Moonshine’s Odile Myrtil on decks and a drag performance by Vu Zaïre, alongside DJing and drag by Unikorn collective’s Awwful, drag by Mirage and an art installation by Simon Fortier (aka Sisi Superstar). (Also on the queer dance party tip tonight is LIP. Details here.) 4848 St-Laurent, 11 p.m., $10/PWYC

Parc at Midnight, Cinéma du Parc’s on-going midnight movies series, screens the seminal anime Akira. Directed by Katsuhiro Ôtomo, it’s considered by many to be the height of the sci-fi anime genre. 3575 Parc, 11:30 p.m., $12.50

