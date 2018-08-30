Hey students, this is where the heaviosity is at

Well, the students are back, and being the clueless souls they are, the money sponges are looking to soak up every dime of their newfound party cash. The sponge this week is the Mile Ex End fest happening on Saturday and Sunday under the overpass at Rosemont and Van Horne. Long time readers of this column will know that I absolutely loathe outdoor music festivals, and if you were a true live music fan, you would, too. If you’re looking for an alternative to overpriced beer and water, chemical toilets and the kind of tepid music fans who regularly tune in to Q on CBC, there is thankfully a shit-ton of killer shows happening under actual roofs this week.

Thursday: Easily my big pick of the week — and probably of the month, and maybe the year — is the crushing heavy soundscapes of Berlin-based duo Nadja, who will give you true musical ascension at Casa with Ora Cogan and Alexia Anina. Bring a pocket full of loot, too, as there will be rare pieces on Nadja’s merch table that can only be gripped on their tour. (If this show has you hot under the collar, you may want to skip down to Monday’s announcements, as there is another gig you will want to check out.) 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10/$12

Friday: A fest that is definitely worth mentioning is Modtreal, which celebrates everything tailored and two-stroked with soul of the Northern variety. For absolutely free, Philly garage/soul of the GTV’s with DJs Parka Pat, Napoleon 67, Mod Party and Leafychiefy play the Plateau spot Mr250. 250 Mont-Royal E., 9 p.m., free

Saturday: If Modtreal’s debut gig put the crease in yer pants, you can continue with the mod squad at Jardins Gamelin in the afternoon for a retro brunch (De Maisonneuve & Berri, 11 p.m., free) before the Cool Is Defined Here dance party night starts at North Star directly afterwards (3908 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., free). Don’t forget to look sharp!!!

The heaviest gig of the week was supposed to be at the brand spankin’ new Turbo Haüs but due to really boring stuff, the Tombs gig has been moved to the lovely l’Esco. This will get crushingly loud. Openers are Barishi and the always punctual and polite Spectral Wound. 4461 St-Denis, 8:30 p.m., $13/$15

At Brasserie Beaubien, you can dig into a tribute to one of rock’s greatest madcaps: Pink Floyd’s Syd Barrett. Donning their collective cap to the loony raver is thisquietarmy, Bleu Nuit, En Fer, David and the Woods, Erick D’Orion and Elizabeth Millar, Nuage Flou, Delorca and Alex Pelchat. Drop acid at 7 p.m. and turn on the night. 73 Beaubien E., 9 p.m., $10/PWYC

Mountain Dust release a new record after kicking Europe’s ass at l’Esco with Black Thunder and the debut of supergroup Big Mother featuring members of Red Mass, USA Out of Vietnam, Priestess etc. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., price unlisted

At God’s favourite bar (Barfly), you can check out young upstarts American Devices with Boar God and also get treated to a screening of short film Building 108. 4062A St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $5/PWYC

Sunday: If you’re looking for some good ol’ d-beat like Momma used to bake, you can check out Olympia’s Physique with Zymotic and more at la Vitrola. 4602 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $10

Monday: If you got your face melted at Nadja, expect to see the same sloppy grins for the amazing soundscape work of Insect Ark with Necorgenesis and Echo Beach at Casa. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10/$12

Tuesday: If you dig heavy psych and Sabbath sludge-slinging, you probably already know about the Monolord and the Death Wheelers gig at la Vitrola. Whatevs, just sayin’. 4602 St-Laurent, 9:30 p.m., $12/$15

Wednesday: Fans of the post-metal slam of Isis (or any of the numerous projects Aaron Turner has been part of) will definitely want to check out the slammin’ heaviosity of his main gig Sumac with Dalek and Infernal Coil at le Ritz. 179 Jean-Talon W., 8 p.m., $18/$20

