Friday, Aug. 10



îleSoniq. Photo by Susan Moss

Beginning today, îleSoniq reigns for two days at Parc Jean-Drapeau with EDM, hip hop and related body-shocking sounds care of the Chainsmokers, DJ Snake, Diplo, French Montana and more. Île Notre-Dame site, 1–11 p.m. daily, two-day pass $199/$275 Gold pass, day tickets $104.50/$165 Gold passes

Alison McAlpine’s film Cielo — “a cinematic reverie on the crazy beauty of the night sky,” filmed in the Atacama Desert, Chile — opens at Cinéma du Parc and Cinéma Beaubien.

This edition of SOIR fest goes down in Petite-Patrie starting this evening when storefronts along Beaubien street will be transformed into an interdisciplinary art galleries and performances spaces. On the lineup this year is Jesuslesfilles, Bernardino Femminielli, Elle Barbara’s Black Space and many more. The festival runs until Sunday, and you can check out the full festival programming here. Beaubien E. (between St-Hubert & St-Laurent), starting at 5 p.m., free general access/ tickets on sale for off-site shows

30 drag queens, one stage, and a lot of glitter, Illusion is the official opening show of Fierté Montréal Pride and will be hosted by local drag performer Michel Dorion. Head to the Pride hub for this show, and take a look at our round-up of upcoming events to add to your Pride to-do list. Parc des Faubourgs (between Papineau & Lorimier at Ontario) TD Stage, 6 p.m., free

German DJ Christian Löffler (who strives with his own music to connect melancholy and euphoria) plays live at Théâtre Fairmount with Montreal-based Mexican producer Van Did. 5240 Parc, 9 p.m., $15/$20

