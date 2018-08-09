Highlights of Montreal Pride 2018



© Pride Montreal

Montreal Pride strives to bring together all members and allies of the local queer community and beyond to celebrate inclusivity, love and pride. This year’s program is packed with live performances, workshops, screenings, parties, community events and more, with many free and family friendly options. Here’s our round-up of events to check out over the next week:

Although Pride events officially start on Thursday, the Opening Ceremony will be held on the evening of Friday, Aug. 10, featuring the raising of the Rainbow flag and a formal territorial acknowledgement of the Mohawk traditional and unceded land by leaders of the Indigenous community. Parc des Faubourgs (between Papineau & Lorimier at Ontario) TD Stage , 6 p.m., free

But the party doesn’t stop there — Illusion, the inaugural show takes the stage at 8 p.m. with a cast of 30+ drag queens, including Montreal’s own Michel Dorion, music, never-before-seen acts and more.

MUSIC

Princess Nokia (fka Destiny and Wavy Spice) is a New-York-based rapper and activist who has gained recognition over the past few years for her musical versatility, her political outspokenness and general bad-assery. She returns to Montreal in the midst of her Flowers & Rope international tour to perform at Pride this week. Parc des Faubourgs, TD Stage, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 9:30 p.m., free

T-Dance Electrik closes off the first weekend of Pride with a packed program of live outdoors music. On the bill is Montreal-based electro DJ 0n1T, Taking What We Need’s Bamboo Hermann, and producer Kiddy Smile, a.k.a the “French prince of voguing.” Parc des Faubourgs, TD Stage, Sunday, Aug. 12, 4–11 p.m., free

A tribute to the bars, baths and discotheques that served as the incubators for queer culture in the city, Mondo Disko brings the music and the spirit of the era to the stage to close off Pride. Get ready to dance to your favourite throwbacks courtesy of DJs Robert Ouimet, Charles Poulin, Lost Heroes and Hollie Hensman. Parc des Faubourgs, Casino de Montréal Stage, Sunday, Aug. 19, 4–11 p.m., free

CONFERENCES & WORKSHOPS

Amour Is Love is a conference exploring themes of self-identity and self-acceptance from a queer, intersectional perspective with special guest and Australian-Canadian writer Fariha Róisín. Read more about Róisín and her work to elevate the voices of queer POC to the mainstream media in Cult MTL’s Aug. 2018 newspaper, now available around the city. Never Apart (7049 St-Urbain), Saturday, Aug. 18, 5–8 p.m., free

One of Montreal’s favourite comedians (and producer and writer for that matter) Tranna Wintour hosts a stand-up comedy workshop that seeks to help marginalized voices take the stage and enter the world of comedy by offering tips and feedback on writing and performing stand-up in a supportive learning environment. “This workshop is aimed at people who have just begun or plan on performing stand-up comedy; ideally participants would have at least three to five minutes of material prepared to work with.” Studio 303 (372 Ste-Catherine W.), Friday, Aug. 17, 2–4 p.m., $15–$30

SCREEN

For the first time at Montreal Pride, the Quebec Lesbian Network presents Cinema L, a night of independent film, drinks and discussion about the lives of women within the LGTBQ+ community. This event is a “collaboration of the QLN and the Video Intervention Group (VIG) will focus on works by women: a political gesture aimed at promoting the voices and life experiences of women rarely visible in the mainstream media.” The acclaimed documentary Lesbiana: A Parallel Revolution will close out the program, followed by a Q&A with the director herself, Myriam Fougère. Community Centre for Gay and Lesbians of Montréal (2075 Plessis), Monday, Aug. 13, 7–11 p.m., free

“Most people have never considered having sex with someone with a disability, but you have been missing out. In order to navigate a world that is not adapted to us, we must be creative and think outside the box — imagine what that would bring to the bedroom…” The short film Let’s Talk About Sex will be screened on Sunday, Aug. 12, opening up a discussion about passion and disability. Parc des Faubourgs , 4–7 p.m., free

“Miss Major is a veteran of the Stonewall Rebellion and a survivor of Attica State Prison, a former sex worker, an elder and a community leader and human rights activist. She is simply ‘Mama’ to many in her community. Her personal story and activism for transgender civil rights intersects LGBTQ+ struggles for justice and equality from the 1960s to today.” If that alone got you hooked, you’ll want to head to the MMBA for s screening of Miss Major – The Movie, The Meeting, The Life. Friday, Aug. 17, 1380 Sherbrooke W., 7–9:30 p.m., free

PARTY

Back for its second year, MPU Party Animals is on off-site afterparty at le Belmont that’ll keep the music and the party going strong until the early hours of the morning. 4483 St-Laurent, Friday, Aug. 17, 10 p.m.–3 a.m., $10 before 10 p.m./$15 after 10 p.m.

Drag performances, go-go dancing, confetti and glitter. HER Montreal Pride Party has all that and a line-up of music performances by Nina Sky, Fafa Khan & Laura Scavo. Grab your tickets here before they’re gone. Club Soda (1225 St-Laurent), Saturday, Aug. 18, 9 p.m.–3 a.m., $23.75–$32.25

POP (Power Of Pride/Pouvoir de Pride) Kiki Ball is a youth-oriented event bringing together all members of LGBTQ+ community to duke it out in front of a star-studded panel of judges, including Chi Chi Mizrahi, Miyoko Anderson, Mother Snoopy Disney (Matthew Cuff), Elle Barbara and Jordan Arseneault. Parc des Faubourgs, 5–11 p.m., free

Hotsauceparty Montreal and LezSpreadTheWord are teaming up to throw a massive afterparty at Bain Mathieu with DJ Sunset and TIZI. Tickets are on sale and going fast so grab yours online here. 2915 Ontario E., Friday, Aug. 17, 10 p.m.–3 a.m., $15/$20

STAGE

“The History of Sexuality, written by Dane Stewart, is an original two-act play exploring queer identities and queer communities in Montreal. The play is based off a series of interviews organized with queer Montrealers and uses verbatim theatre storytelling techniques.” The production, which runs from Thursday, Aug. 9 to Sunday, Aug. 12, dismantles the stigmatization of sexual behaviours once deemed “deviant” and discusses the complexities of sexuality through topics like BDSM, sex work, disability, race and gender. Place des Arts, Cinquième salle (175 Ste-Catherine W.) , 8 p.m., $27.25/$22.36 students (taxes included)

Gently Down the Stream is “a love story about the triumphs and heartbreaks of the entire length of the gay rights movement, celebrating and mourning the ghosts of the men and women who led the way for equality, marriage and the right to dream.” The production, by celebrated playwright Martin Sherman, runs through Saturday, Aug. 11 at the Mainline Theatre. You don’t want to miss out, so grab your tickets online before they’re sold out. 3997 St-Laurent, 8–9:30 p.m., $21

Bianca Del Rio, winner of Rupaul’s Drag Race season six, will host what promises to be the biggest, most shocking edition of Montreal’s Drag Superstars show yet. Joining Bianca will be fellow RuPaul veterans AJA, Adore Delano, Shangela and even more special guests on the TD Stage. Even if you don’t score one of the highly coveted meet and greet tickets, you won’t want to miss this one. Parc des Faubourgs, TD Stage , Thursday, Aug. 16, 8–11 p.m., free general access

COMMUNITY EVENTS

The Crazy Condom Race is exactly what it sounds like. Cheer on your chosen contender of the 30 drag queens racing around a condom-filled obstacle course in their highest heels. Ste-Catherine & Plessis, Thursday, Aug. 9, 6–8 p.m., free

Check out the Queer Market on Saturday, Aug. 11 and browse through locally produced food and drink, art, books, clothing and more. Centre communautaire de loisirs Ste-Catherine d’Alexandrie (1700 Amherst), 12:30–4 p.m., free

The L Marche is a demonstration in response to the lack of spaces for women within the sexual and gender diversity community in Montreal. Come to speak or just to listen in a space created to discuss the feelings of exclusion shared amongst women active in the Gay Village. Place Émilie-Gamelin, Sunday, Aug. 12, 4:45 p.m., free

The 34th annual Pride Parade is the main event and the biggest parade in Montreal, bringing together all members of the LGTBQ+ community, allies, friends and families. Whether you’re watching or marching, get ready for “the intense festive ambiance of the parade featuring all kinds of colourful people, themed floats, dancers and musicians along with the marching representatives of our diverse LGBTQ+ communities.” The details: this years route is just short of 3 kilometres, starting at Metcalfe and continuing down René-Lévesque into the heart of the Village. The dress code? Rainbow of course. There are also sections reserved for people with reduced mobility (you can find more details here). René-Lévesque, Sunday, Aug. 19, 1–4 p.m., free