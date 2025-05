Montreal to test emergency siren at 9 locations on Friday from 8:30 a.m. to noon

The City of Montreal has issued an alert about an emergency siren test being conducted across Montreal on Friday, May 9. The system is in place to warn the public about toxic leaks of hazardous materials.

The public is being advised to not be overly alarmed when the emergency siren sounds between 8:30 a.m. and 12 p.m.

“On May 9, between 8:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m., the sirens will be tested for the population of nine Montreal factories. When the sirens sound, don’t panic! (Breathe, it’s just a test).”

Here is the siren test schedule for participating factories across Montreal:

From 8:30 a.m. to 8:50 a.m.: Suncor Energy Products – Sulfur plant

From 8:50 a.m. to 9:10 a.m.: Dural – Multibond

From 9:10 a.m. to 9:40 a.m.: Saputo Dairy Products Canada (Saint-Laurent)

From 9:40 a.m. to 10 a.m.: Agropur Coopérative

10:20 to 10:40 a.m.: Lactalis Canada

From 10:40 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Brasserie Labatt

From 11 a.m. to 11:20 a.m.: Saputo Dairy Products Canada (Saint-Léonard)

From 11:20 a.m. to 11:40 a.m. 10: Bœuf Mérite, Metro Richelieu

From 11:40 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Les entreposages frigorifiques Total

To hear what the siren sounds like (a cross between an emergency vehicle siren and an extremely loud slide whistle), please see the embed below.

