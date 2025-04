The following is a capsule review of the Montreal restaurant Rôtisserie La Lune. To read the 2025 Montreal restaurant guide, please click here.



Rôtisserie La Lune

La Lune is what happens when the team behind Canada’s top-ranked restaurant decides to reimagine the classic rotisserie. Co-led by Marc-Olivier Frappier and Jessica Noël (Mon Lapin) alongside chef de cuisine Charles-Eric Boutet, the concept is simple — perfectly roasted chicken, crispy fries, luscious gravy — but executed with the kind of care and finesse this team is known for. The front-of-house lineup is equally stacked, with Vanya Filipovic joined by Mon Lapin veteran Alex Landry and celebrated wine minds Morgane Muszynzki (ex-Denise) and Rosalie Forcherio (ex-Paloma). The wine list is, unsurprisingly, excellent — and the desserts (especially the carrot cake) are worth saving room for. With a stunning dining room designed by Zébulon Perron and an all-star cast, La Lune casts a shadow far larger than its humble inspiration. (391 St-Zotique)

For more on Rôtisserie La Lune and to make a reservation, please visit their website.

For more on the food and drink scene in Montreal, please visit the Food & Drink section.