Pasta Pooks is serving up some of the city’s best fresh pasta and hoagies from an intimate, park-side space.

The following is a capsule review of the Montreal restaurant Pasta Pooks. To read the 2025 Montreal Restaurant Guide, please click here.

Pasta Pooks

Luca Vinci, Montreal’s reigning king of the pop-up, has officially put down roots in the former home of Little Italy staple Dinette Triple Crown. After perfecting his pasta craft in kitchens across the city — most notably at Impasto — Vinci, along with longtime friend and business partner Victor “Coach Vic” Petrenko, is now serving up some of the city’s best fresh pasta and hoagies from an intimate, park-side space. The pastas are classic in spirit — think spinach ravioli, tagliatelle bolognese, gnocchi pomodoro — but executed with finesse by chef Kai Borst. The lemon-pookie cheesesteak hoagie, on the other hand, is pure invention: unexpected, irreverent and entirely delicious. On the beverage side, a short but sweet collection of natural wines is offered by the glass or bottle. (6700 Clark)

