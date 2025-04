The piece by choreographer Elon Höglund will be performed at Agora de la danse from April 9 to 12.

DIRT explores our connection to the earth, blending hip hop and contemporary dance

DIRT pushes the boundaries between street dance and contemporary movement with a distinctive signature style. This striking piece brings together five virtuoso performers in a raw and powerful expression that critiques humanity’s conquering relationship with the planet.

Blending puppetry with conceptual hip hop, choreographer Elon Höglund creates a profound meditation on our ancestral connection to the earth. The result is an unforgettable fusion of movement and meaning, challenging audiences to rethink their bond with nature.

DIRT will be performed at Agora de la danse’s Édifice Wilder (1435 de Bleury #102), April 9–12

For more on Montreal arts, please visit the Arts & Life section.