Dance show Hocus Pocus blurs the line between reality and illusion at Place des Arts April 22 to 26

Choreographer Philippe Saire’s Hocus Pocus promises a whimsical, surreal journey that blurs the line between reality and illusion, presenting a playful spectacle for all ages.

Set in a mysterious frame defined by floating neon lights, two dancers, Lucas and Claus, embark on fantastical adventures. As bodies, faces and props appear and vanish like magic, the performance transports audiences from the clouds to the ocean depths.

Expect dreamlike scenes and a soundtrack to match, contortionist escapes, wacky flying machines and encounters with fantastical aquatic creatures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cie Philippe Saire (@cie_philippesaire)

Danse Danse presents Hocus Pocus at Place des Arts’s Cinquième Salle (175 Ste-Catherine W.) from April 22 to 26

