The science fiction thriller is streaming now in Canada on Crave.

Companion is the #1 movie streaming in Canada

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the top 10 movies streaming in Canada. Topping the Canadian streaming charts is science fiction thriller film Companion starring Sophie Thatcher and Jack Quaid, which is available now in Canada on Crave.

“Hey there. Tired of endless swiping? Fed up with getting ghosted? Feeling like something’s missing? At FindYourCompanion.com, we’re committed to connecting you with a companion who’s truly right for you.”

In second and third place are The Substance (MUBI) and Anora (Prime Video).

Companion is the #1 movie streaming in Canada

For previous updates on the most popular movies and TV shows streaming in Canada right now, please click here.

For our latest in film and TV, please visit our Film & TV section.