The following is a capsule review of the Montreal restaurant Mon Lapin. To read the 2025 Montreal Restaurant Guide, please click here.

Mon Lapin

Marc-Olivier Frappier and Vanya Filipovic’s Little Italy restaurant remains, month after month, the top restaurant in Montreal. Having nabbed the #1 spot on Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants two years running, Mon Lapin’s list of accolades only continues to grow. The food here is a poetic mixture of French and Italian cooking in Frappier’s unmistakable and ingenious style. As the undisputed queen of natural wine, Filipovic’s list is expertly curated and chock-full of classics and quaffable curiosities. (150 St-Zotique E.)

For more on Mon Lapin and to make a reservation, please visit their website.

For more on the food and drink scene in Montreal, please visit the Food & Drink section.