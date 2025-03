More about new books you should read, and the authors who wrote them, that were recently featured on the Weird Era podcast, by co-hosts Sruti Islam and Alex Nierenhausen.

Stag Dance by Torrey Peters

Weird Era’s very first guest, Torrey Peters, returns to the pod to discuss her collection of short stories (and one novella) exploring gender and sexuality. One story follows a group of lumberjacks working in a remote forest who decide to throw a party to break up their grim routine. As part of the fun, they suggest one male volunteer attend dressed as a woman — a princess bride to long for. This sparks a whirlwind of hidden desires and personal revelations among the crew. Another story takes a dystopian twist, imagining a gender apocalypse. All the stories — especially the final one, “The Masker” — delve into relationships with trans elders. Peters challenges readers to confront their fears about queer identities and the darker parts of ourselves. In this episode, we discuss being “too woke,” Baby Girl and moments of remorse. (Sruti Islam)

No Fault by Haley Mlotek

I’ve been eagerly awaiting this book for years. Mlotek, co-editor of Feeld’s A Fucking Magazine, is one of my favorite essayists, and has always written with introspection, delicacy and a romantic lens on her experiences as a young woman. This book focuses on the very specific experience of divorce. While her relationship with her partner lasted years longer than her eventual marriage, Mlotek grapples not only with the end of a love but with the nagging question of whether it was the institution of marriage that ended it in the first place? What is marriage, really? How can one party (an event she confirms she loved) and two rings completely transform a relationship? Mlotek dives deep into this question, blending personal reflection with historical research on marriage, and offering insights into the films that helped shape her understanding of it. While she cautiously maintains her privacy, there are the occasional moments when Mlotek reveals an intimate thought: her wedding shoes, her ex and her parents’ marriage. In this conversation, I ask her: would she ever get married again? (SI)

The Wickedest by Caleb Femi

Told over the course of one evening, Caleb Femi’s latest poetry collection showcases the longest-running house party in the South London “shoob” scene (slang for groove/ party/ bashment). “You better hope you have the address,” as the description reads, “this is for locals only.” Femi allows his readers to glimpse into the lives of these party-goers: DJs, lovers, exes and promoters prowl the dancefloor, sharing vignettes of their innermost secrets, desires and histories. Told in Femi’s signature multimodal style, there are text-based poems, yes, but also images, posters, dance tutorials and, in one of the most memorable pieces, a police report for a noise complaint that is poetry in itself. An unforgettable and tender collection for anyone who doesn’t want the party to end. (Alex Nierenhausen)

Something Rotten by Andrew Lipstein

A provocative story on the nature of truth, politics and masculinity. It’s 2026 and Reuben and Cecile (who tell the story in alternating chapters) flee New York City to Cecile’s hometown in the suburbs of Copenhagen for a summer vacation with their newborn son. Something is rotten in the state of Denmark, however. When they arrive, they’re immediately thrust into an urgent medical situation with Cecile’s first love, Jonas, and her old circle of friends — the worst of whom, Mikkel, being the only person Jonas will listen to in regards to his life-threatening diagnosis. As Reuben and Mikkel unexpectedly grow closer, their blossoming friendship offers a new model of masculinity for Reuben… one that threatens to unravel them both. This is a deeply intelligent, crackling novel full of wit and dark humour. Put this one on your must-reads for 2025. (AN)

