Streaming guide¬†JustWatch¬†has revealed the top 10 movies streaming in Canada. Topping the Canadian streaming charts is Sean Baker’s Academy Award-winning comedy-drama film Anora starring Mikey Madison, which is available now in Canada on Prime Video.

“Anora, a young woman from Brooklyn, gets her chance at a Cinderella story when she meets and impulsively marries the son of an oligarch. Once the news reaches Russia, her fairytale is threatened as the parents set out for New York to get the marriage annulled.”

In second and third place are Wicked (Prime Video) and The Substance (MUBI).

Anora is the #1 movie streaming in Canada

