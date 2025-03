The British crime drama miniseries is streaming now on Netflix.

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the top 10 series streaming in Canada. Topping the charts is British crime drama miniseries Adolescence, which is streaming now in Canada on Netflix.

“When a 13-year-old is accused of the murder of a classmate, his family, therapist and the detective in charge are all left asking: what really happened?”

In second and third place are The White Lotus (Crave) and Severance (Apple TV+).

