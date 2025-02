“With the sector responsible for 38% of global carbon emissions and driven by profit-focused redevelopment, the film captures efforts to shift cultural and legal norms by promoting renovation over demolition.”

To Build Law is a documentary by Francesco Garutti and director Joshua Frank that follows bplus.xyz (b+) and station.plus (s+) as they launch HouseEurope!, a policy lab advocating for systemic change in the construction industry.

As part of Groundwork, a three-part film and exhibition series at the Canadian Centre for Architecture (CCA), To Build Law documents architecture as an open, collaborative process — where legislation, storytelling and activism converge to reshape the built environment.

To Build Law is a film about a push for systemic change in the construction industry

To Build Law is on at the Canadian Centre for Architecture (1920 Baile) through May 25

