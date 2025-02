“Exploring Wieland’s engagement with feminism, social justice and ecology, the exhibition highlights her innovative approach and lasting impact on contemporary art.”

Heart On showcases the radical art of Canada's Joyce Wieland at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts

The latest exhibition at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, Heart On, is a landmark retrospective celebrating the radical art of Joyce Wieland (1930–1998), one of Canada’s most influential artists. Over 100 works spanning four decades are on display, including drawings, paintings, collages, films, textiles and prints. Exploring Wieland’s engagement with feminism, social justice and ecology, the exhibition highlights her innovative approach and lasting impact on contemporary art. Co-organized with the Art Gallery of Ontario, with key loans from the National Gallery of Canada and a special collaboration with Cinémathèque québécoise, Heart On reaffirms Wieland’s significance as a global figure in 20th century art and film.

Joyce Wieland – Heart On is at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (1380 Sherbrooke W.) through May 4

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Musée des beaux-arts (@mbamtl)

