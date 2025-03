Trudeau needs to respect the will of the Canadian people and the laws of our land and ban Trump from the G7.

Canada needs to disinvite Trump from the G7 summit and form a new G6 alliance without the U.S.

Justin Trudeau says there’s no reason to disinvite Trump from the upcoming G7 meeting. I can think of a few:

Trump is a convicted felon and an adjudicated rapist. That’s enough to bar entry. But he’s also threatening to annex Canada and has started an unnecessary trade war against us. And as we’ve seen from his meeting with Zelenskyy today, he’s a colossal asshole (as if this wasn’t already obvious).

It is unambiguous that this is the desire of the Canadian people as much as the fact there is nothing to be gained by inviting him.

Trudeau needs to take the opportunity to build a new G6 alliance to contain Trump and limit the spread of his destruction.

He also needs to respect the will of the Canadian people. There’s no diplomacy when it comes to the American president.

Fuck Trump.

