Albertans are also the most likely to want their province to join the United States.

According to study by Research Co., 38% of people in Alberta believe their province would be better off as its own country, higher than in Quebec, where 35% say the same.

Agreement with the sentiment is lowest in Saskatchewan/Manitoba (24%) and the Atlantic Provinces (25%).

Albertans are also the most likely to agree that their province would be better off joining the United States, at 30%. For the complete table of results, please see the full report here.

Among Those Who Agree – "My province would be better off as its own country"



AB: 38%

QC: 35%

ON: 29%

BC: 28%



Results are based on an online study conducted from December 13 to December 15, 2024, among 1,001 adults in Canada.

