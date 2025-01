Acclaimed historical miniseries Shōgun is up for 4 Golden Globes this weekend, including for Best Television Series – Drama.

Shōgun, The Bear and Fallout topped streaming charts in Canada in 2024

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the most popular TV shows streaming in Canada in 2024. Topping the charts last year was historical drama miniseries Shōgun — starring Hiroyuki Sanada, Cosmo Jarvis and Anna Sawai, among others — which is streaming in Canada on Disney+.

“Set in Japan in the year 1600, Lord Yoshii Toranaga is fighting for his life as his enemies on the Council of Regents unite against him, when a mysterious European ship is found marooned in a nearby fishing village.”

In second and third place are The Bear (Disney+) and Fallout (Prime Video).

