Three healthcare facilities in Côte-des-Neiges and Cartierville and four businesses in Mile End and the Plateau were visited by the infected individual between Dec. 22 and Jan. 3.

As rates of vaccination against measles decline, Montreal public health has confirmed one case of the disease in the city. They have also issued a list of seven locations visited by the infected person during their contagious period, between Dec. 22 and Jan. 3.

The locations are three healthcare facilities in Côte-des-Neiges and Cartierville and four businesses in Mile End and the Plateau. For the full list of Montreal locations, dates and times, please see the chart below.

According to the U.S. Centre for Disease Control, 3 out of 100 people who’ve received the two recommended doses of the measles vaccine can still contract the disease.

For information about the measles vaccine and staying up to date on children’s immunization, please consult the Government of Quebec’s page about measles, mumps and rubella.

AVIS À LA POPULATION | 1 cas confirmé de rougeole a été déclaré à la santé publique de Montréal. Durant sa période de contagiosité la personne a fréquenté plusieurs lieux publics à Montréal. Vérifiez si vous avez été exposé en consultant la liste des lieux https://t.co/5cVesYxbta pic.twitter.com/n4IItTKb9x — Santé Montréal (@santemontreal) January 8, 2025 Montreal public health warns of new measles case, lists 7 possible exposure sites

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.