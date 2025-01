“The MAGA cancer has been growing within Canada for years.”

There may not necessarily be traitors in Parliament, but that doesn’t mean Canada is free of foreign interference. Disinformation and misinformation, and our willingness to believe them, is an even greater threat to our society.

The MAGA cancer has been growing within Canada for years, aided by a Conservative Party whose ideology is dominated by American-funded libertarian think tanks that traffic in disinformation.

It’s the Conservatives who imported America’s culture war, and take cues from the Trump political playbook. It’s the Conservatives who used ‘foreign interference’ for political gain, exploiting the racism they claim doesn’t exist in our society.

One country is interfering in our affairs right now, threatening annexation and a trade war. And they’re being helped.

