If you think iGaming is still all about static graphics, simple card games and browser-based slot games, then you’ve been living under a rock. Technology has transformed the industry beyond all recognition with live streaming now at the heart of it. Live streaming has revolutionized iGaming by ushering in a whole new era of engagement as socializing and live experiences become the norm.

Playing multiplayer classics with friends is easier than ever and the world of online casinos has been completely changed thanks to live dealer games bringing you closer to the action than ever before. But just what can players expect in the future?

Bringing Vegas to your living room

Live casinos are the most obvious innovation to have really grown following the rise of live streaming in iGaming. Platforms using live streaming allow players to interact with professional dealers in real time. These dealers operate in specially set up studios or broadcast live from a real-life casino to bring all the fun of the casino floor to your front room.

But why is a live experience so much better for players? It’s quite simple when you think about it. A live experience provides players with greater engagement in the game. Increasingly, players can’t get enough of the live casino atmosphere brought directly to them where they can watch real dealers shuffle the cards, spin the roulette wheel or move around the chips, making for a much more immersive experience than simply interacting with a machine.

The biggest advantage brick-and-mortar casinos have over iGaming is the human element, but that’s now brought to them through their phone or computer like never before. It’s not just the HD live video that you can appreciate, but players can also chat with dealers, making for a much more social and interactive experience.

The player experience

The way live streaming has changed players’ experience with iGaming can be seen in several different ways, including:

Authenticity and transparency

The biggest concern for many players as far as their gaming goes is fairness and trust. No one wants to feel like they’re not getting a fair shot at winning. This is where live casinos come in — they provide a greater deal of transparency as players can see everything happening in the games in front of them in real time. This level of transparency encourages trust and confidence, which is more important than ever for keeping players loyal to a platform.

Personalization

One of the coolest things about iGaming these days is the way you can personalized the games. Some live casinos offer VIP tables or games tailored to your liking. In some cases, you can even request a specific dealer or customised game, getting a truly tailored experience. On top of that, many operators offer custom bonuses and promotions to encourage players to stick with them.

Cross-platform compatibility

iGaming is designed to be enjoyed by players regardless of the platform they use for their entertainment. Games are designed to be played on PCs, tablets and smartphones and ensure optimal performance is available for each device. The rise of mobile technology has resulted in phones becoming the favoured device for most gaming, including live casinos, meaning all the fun and excitement can be brought into your home or enjoyed on the go.

Variety of games

The rise of live streaming has also led to a huge influx in terms of the games available to players. In the past, online casinos used to focus mainly on standard table games, but with live streaming, now there’s a much wider range of options to choose from. While the classic games remain, live streaming has made room for fun, gameshow-inspired formats that add another level of excitement to the gameplay.



The future of live streaming

Live streaming technology is likely to continue to evolve. As it does, the possibilities for the iGaming industry are infinite. The future looks like it will include even more technological advances as the rise of virtual reality is on the way to supporting even more immersive experiences. Artificial intelligence promises to be the next big game-changer in the iGaming world as even more interaction will be made possible with operators.

iGaming has been fundamentally changed by the rise of live streaming. It has helped operators bring the best aspects of a live casino experience straight to player’s living rooms giving you the best of both worlds in terms of excitement and convenience. Live streaming is going to become even more commonplace in the iGaming world. With it, there are likely to be even more opportunities for fun and entertainment as part of a balanced, healthy lifestyle.

If you enjoy any form of online gaming, then you can thank live streaming for a more immersive and engaging experience than ever before.