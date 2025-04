A new EKOS poll is projecting a Liberal majority of 272 seats, including the CPC leader’s Carleton riding.

According to a new study by EKOS, Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre is projected to lose his seat in Parliament in Canada’s next federal election. This is the second poll in less than two weeks that projects this outcome. Poilievre currently represents the Ottawa riding of Carleton.

The study finds the Liberals polling at 51%, followed by the Conservatives at 33% and the NDP at 7%. The Liberals are projected to win 272 seats, followed by the Conservatives with 63 seats.

According to 338Canada, the odds of a Liberal victory in the coming election are now over 99%.

Liberal Party leader Mark Carney leads Pierre Poilievre in net favourability by 42 points.

