Music has always been an integral part of the gaming experience. Even when technology didn’t allow much more than ringtone-like melodies, they managed to strike a deep impact on generations. Those who grew up playing video games in the 80s and 90s can sing Super Mario’s themes by heart, and until this day, remember which song opened FIFA 98 by EA Sports.

Games that are based on popular movies and franchises never fail to use the original soundtrack. Why is music so important for the gaming industry? How have soundtracks changed over time? Keep reading and find out.

Music and Online Games

Today, video game music is a massive market. It closed in 2023 at a market value of USD 1.52 billion and is set to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% until 2032. The number of new games hitting the shelves yearly surely contributes to the growing demand. Online games like League of Legends not only have memorable soundtracks for each moment of the game but also host virtual concerts by real-life pop stars using holographic projections.

The rise of the online casino industry also opens new avenues for composers and record labels. There are countless slot machines based on famous rock bands and legends like Elvis Presley, all with high-definition soundtracks. Music and casino game enthusiasts will find plenty of these games at www.10bet.com/casino/.

The Psychological Game

Scientists have extensively documented the psychological effects of music and how our brains react to it. Game developers play with those effects to create more relatable moments in the adventure. It works because nice and harsh sounds trigger different parts of the brain. Pleasurable sounds are linked to the same area that is triggered by food or excitement, while the contrary triggers reactions of anxiety and apprehension.

So, a game’s soundtrack is much more than background music; it supports the entire narrative. Indeed, it’s part of the storytelling, bringing peace or raising hell according to the moment. Moreover, it adds a new dimension to the game experience. Nearby threats that aren’t yet visible, like hidden monsters, can be felt with music. When mixed with ambient sounds like storms, winds, or birds chirping, it can bring players into the story.

The Key to Success

Naturally, there isn’t a recipe for writing a top-hit soundtrack. There are some unifying features among them, though. Those who have enjoyed the Destiny franchise know how the mixture of synthetic and orchestral sounds can affect players’ nerves. Melodies inspired by folk music from different parts of the world help players adapt to new scenarios.

Additionally, the choice of repertoire sets the cultural period, creating a feeling of nostalgia. One of the best jazz singers from the 30s sets the mood of the pubs in BioShock 2, for instance. Above all, a top-hit soundtrack must serve the storytelling. It must fit seamlessly into every part of the adventure without sounding generic. It means triggering tension and relaxation at the right moments contributes to the gaming experience.