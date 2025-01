While Americans continue to hold Canada in high regard, Canadians’ views of the United States have plummeted to new lows under Donald Trump.

A study by the Angus Reid Institute has found that Canada is the country Americans view the most favourably.

The study found that 76% of Americans have a favourable opinion of Canada, followed by the United Kingdom (71%).

Among the countries surveyed, those least favoured by Americans are Russia (10%) and China (16%).

While Americans continue to hold Canada in high regard, Canadians’ perceptions of the United States (40%) are among their lowest in history.

“Canadian negativity towards the United States is a somewhat new phenomenon. Dating back to the turn of the century, Canadians have been more likely to say they had a favourable view of the United States than an unfavourable one. The net positivity from Canadians even held through the height of the Iraq War. Canadian views of the United States were altered after the election of Trump to his first term. Negativity towards the U.S. grew among Canadians while positivity plummeted to new lows. Throughout much of Trump’s first term, majorities of Canadians held negative views of the United States. Views recovered under Trump’s successor, President Joe Biden, but have plummeted after the November presidential election.”

A previous World Affairs survey by Gallup also found Canada to be the most favoured country by Americans.

A separate Angus Reid study found that just 26% of Americans support Donald Trump placing a 25% tariff on Canadian goods entering the United States.

ARI conducted a second online survey from Jan. 10 to 13, 2025 among a representative randomized sample of 1,716 American adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum USA. The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from Jan. 10 to 13, 2025 among a representative randomized sample of 1,653 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum.

