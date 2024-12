Aside from honouring the Canadian icon, the placement of Fox on the bill also aims to prompt $5 donations to the cause that he championed.

Terry Fox will be the new face of Canada’s $5 bill

Humanitarian icon Terry Fox will soon be featured on Canada’s $5 bill. Aside from honouring the legendary athlete and cancer research activist for (among other things) his 1980 Marathon of Hope across Canada, the placement of Fox on the bill also aims to inspire Canadians to donate $5 to the cause that he championed.

When the Bank of Canada asked for public input on a new Canadian icon to feature on the $5 bill back in 2020, an Angus Reid study found that 57% of Canadians favoured Terry Fox.

Fox will replace the current face of the $5 bill, Sir Wilfrid Laurier, who will move to the next version of the $50 bill. There is no word of whether William Lyon Mackenzie King (the longstanding face of the $50) will appear on a different bill.

The federal government made the announcement about honouring Terry Fox on Monday, as part of their 2024 Fall Economic Statement.

For more on Terry Fox, please visit the Terry Fox Foundation website.

