With the onset of winter, the provincial and federal governments have announced a joint venture to provide emergency funding to aid the homeless in Quebec. The Canada-Quebec Agreement on Unsheltered Homelessness and Encampments aims to provide “rapid and targeted” support to people living in encampments and other unsheltered situations.

Quebec communities will receive nearly $50-million in federal funding over two years, as part of the $250-million Ottawa announced in the 2024 budget to address encampments and unsheltered homelessness across the country. Quebec will match that amount, bringing the funding for the endeavour to $100-million.

This investment will be allocated to provide additional shelter spaces during winter, help expand 24-hour services for the homeless in Quebec and “enhance support aimed at promoting housing stability and street outreach efforts to address the needs of individuals at imminent risk of unsheltered homelessness, or transitioning out of homelessness.”

Quebec Social Services Minister Lionel Carmant commented on today’s news.

“The homelessness situation in Quebec remains extremely concerning and requires coordinated action at all levels. This calls for concrete measures and strengthened collaboration with our partners, particularly within the community sector, to continue providing additional shelter spaces and suitable housing to support the most vulnerable individuals. Our government is proud to implement this initiative and reaffirms its commitment to restoring dignity, safety and stability to those who need it most.”

