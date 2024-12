The following is a capsule review of the Montreal restaurant Parapluie. To read the 2024 Montreal restaurant guide, please click here.

Parapluie

Inventive French fare from a trio of first-time restaurateurs. Occupying a nondescript white-bricked storefront on the corner of Beaubien and Clark, Parapluie’s classically elegant dining room is a delightfully unexpected addition to the neighbourhood. Chef Robin Filteau Boucher (ex-Chez Victoire) prepares sophisticated dishes like oeuf mayo au homard, beef tartare with artichauts barigoule and braised lamb saddle with peppery rocket in the central open-kitchen while co-owner Karelle Voyer (ex-Théophile) graciously greets regulars, works the room and pulls excellent bottles of wine from the carefully curated cellar. (44 Beaubien W.)

For more on Parapluie and to make a reservation, please visit their website.

For more on the food and drink scene in Montreal, please visit the Food & Drink section.