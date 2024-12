With 2025 inching ever closer (wtf???), here’s a handy guide to the 2024 New Year’s Eve party landscape in Montreal. Should you feel like partying it up and ringing in the new year in style, there’s an embarrassment of riches available to you at all ends of the island — from a Kaytranada show in the Old Port, to blowout parties at hotels and comedy shows at bars downtown, to drag shows in the Village and everything in between.

Montreal New Year’s Eve Party Guide 2024

On the final day of Sous Zero — Aire Commune’s new free, outdoor winter music festival in the Old Port, which begins on Dec. 29 — activities such as short film screenings, fireside storytelling and games will begin at 1 p.m., while nighttime festivities include DJ sets by Taima and DJ Kelly and the performances from the nearby Igloofest party (see below for more on that) on a giant screen. Place Jacques-Cartier, 1 p.m.–2 a.m., free

The Four Seasons Hotel’s restaurant and nightlife hotspot Marcus is hosting a Madhatter Ball, encouraging guests to wear creative hats and/or silver outfits and promising “glamour and revellery,” live music, DJs and magicians. Seatings for a three-course dinner are from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and from 8:15 to 10 p.m., the latter offering an “elevated” experience, with the option to remain for bottle service as the countdown begins. as of 10 p.m. 1440 de la Montagne, dinner reservations as of 5:30 p.m., bottle service reservations in the lounge as of 10 p.m.

A night full of queer bangers and absolute mayhem awaits those who head to Plaza St-Hubert for ENERGY ‘25, headlined by DJ sets from Homopop and Super Taste. Prizes will be handed out for the best looks and performances, and drag performances from Aizysse Baga and Sami Landri are also on the menu. 6524 St-Hubert, 9:30 p.m., pre-sale $52.82

For those seeking a more old-fashioned (literally) way of drawing 2024 to a close, this event will provide a vintage, Roaring Twenties-like atmosphere while serving gourmet food and cocktails soundtracked by DJing and live performances. 390 St-Jacques, 10 p.m., $29, $199 with dinner, bottle service packages start at $500

Fans of macabre music from the ‘80s onward will feel right at home here, as the DECADES show will be soundtracked the best in goth, post-punk, industrial, and darkwave. Free drink tickets for the first 50 folks to show up. 1982 Ste-Catherine E., 9 p.m., $15 before Dec. 20/$20/$25 at the door

The theme of the New Year’s bash by local record label and collective Cosmovision Records is inspired by 2025 being the Year of the Wood Snake in the Chinese calendar. Attendees are encouraged to arrive in psychedelic, funky outfits while they enjoy live music, body painting and even circus performances. 2023 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $80

Those hanging around the Old Port for New Year’s can enjoy a night of cocktails, Thai food, and rap and R&B videos at The Farsides. ENCORE is an “old school music video dance” (think the ones MuchMusic did back in the day) giving you a quick rush of nostalgia as we inch one year further into the future. 690 Notre-Dame W., 7 p.m., $39, $99 with dinner, bottle service packages start at $200

If your idea of a perfect New Year’s party is one full of glitz, glamour and bottle service, look no further. You’ll have some excellent views of the city skyline while surrounded by balloons, sharply-dressed people and immaculate vibes at one of the city’s most famed hotels. 1050 de la Gauchetière W., 7 p.m., $29, bottle service packages from $500

Royalmount mall’s stylish food hall invites Revolution revellers to dance, drink, snack and be merry. Take note that there are three levels of party access here. 5050 Côte-de-Liesse, 8 p.m., $55, $90 with food, $155 VIP

Five-course meals may not be the first thing that come to mind when thinking of New Year’s celebrations, but this is definitely one worth considering. A Gilded Age-themed bash (with open bar) awaits those looking for a night of serious dining and dancing in Old Montreal. 55 St-Jacques, 7 p.m., $365

For the third straight year, beloved local comic Joey Elias will be performing alongside a host of special guests. Appetizers and champagne are included in the price of admission, with live music going until the clock strikes midnight.

Igloofest’s NYE party will usher in the new year by whetting fans’ appetites for the actual Igloofest festival happening from Jan. 16 to Feb. 8. Performances from CRi, Champion, Alaclair Ensemble and Robert Robert headline this year’s bill, for those looking to get their fix of outdoor Old Port partying early (and free). Quai Jacques-Cartier, 8 p.m., free

There’s hardly a cooler way to ring in the new year than with Montreal’s local boy done fabulous. Capping off a year marked by the release of his third LP, Timeless, Kaytranada will treat Montrealers to a NYE DJ set in the Old Port’s Grand Quai (indoors).

This spot on Ste-Catherine in the heart of the Village will ring in 2025 with a host of drag performances. Gisele Lullaby, Marla Deer, Nana, Tracy Trash and Velma Jones are but a handful of the names on hand. 1115 Ste-Catherine E., 9 p.m., $37.18–$39.19

And now, for something completely different: a New Year’s slow-dance. High school dance vibes with a twist is probably a good descriptor of this event, as the evening will be full of slow songs the entire way through (minus the super-fast songs played during intermissions). 3997 St-Laurent, doors 8:30 p.m., $25 (dance card included)

Deli Planet Resto Bar at Gare Centrale will play host to two live stand-up comedy shows, at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Those attending will also gain access to an afterparty at Melrose Resto (6548 St-Laurent), starting at 11:30 p.m., with music playing all night featuring tunes from the ‘80s and beyond. 895 de la Gauchetière W., 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., $32.15 early-bird/$45 advance/$60 door

The Moonshine collective will host another one of their famous parties with what they describe as “the first proper Afro rave of 2025.” Artists include Marfox, Shaun Ross, Dre Ngozi and Pierre Kwenders. Secret location (text 514-613-5811), 10 p.m.–7 a.m., $35 early bird/$50/”late bird” TBA

Presented by Grey Goose, this is another option for those looking to have a classic nightclub experience for New Year’s. The 2025 edition of Muzique’s annual Montreal Ball is another chapter in the famous local club’s history, as the event has sold out for 15 straight years. 3781 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $29/bottle service packages from $500

If trance and EDM are your cup of tea musically, you could definitely do worse than this. German trance veteran Markus Schulz headlines the bill here, with sets from Adina Butar, Sarah De Warren, Jerome Isma-Ae and Elias Erium beforehand. 950 Ottawa, 9 p.m., $58.69/$126.64 VIP

Anyone who’s been to SAT will tell you that this place knows how to provide a vivid, immersive audiovisual atmosphere, and their New Year’s party — in Espace SAT and the Satosphere — this year will be no different. Sets from M.Bootyspoon, Physical Therapy and Tim Reaper will headline the night’s musical offerings. 1201 St-Laurent, 10 p.m.–6 a.m., $75

Among Mile End’s New Year’s Eve events this year is the Queen & Queer dance party at Sala Rossa as well as in the venue’s basement component, la Sotterenea. One room will offer pop and old-school rap and R&B, the other will focus on African genres like gqom and amapiano. 4848 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $25.01/$35

This ultra-hip Rosemont establishment will ring in 2025 with DJ sets from Pretty Privilege and Flush Residents, for an evening called Flush NYE. Though many tickets will be available at the door, presale is available for this night exceptionally. 7119 St-Hubert, 10 p.m., $22

Long-established as one of the city’s premier gay clubs, Unity will host a New Year’s bash across its three floors, with the party continuing until 6 in the morning. Once the clock hits midnight, expect a wave of balloons. 1171 Ste-Catherine E., 9 p.m., $100 VIP

This is a Japanese-inspired event featuring Nikkei culinary offerings and neo-futuristic imagery à la Blade Runner or Akira, alongside DJs and other entertainment, and a focus on mixology. 1234 de la Montagne, 10 p.m., $29, bottle service packages from $250

Should you be one of those folks who absolutely hates New Year’s Eve but wants an excuse to celebrate it anyway, this is literally the event for you. Hit up Crescent for a night of performances from comics whose 2024, the event promises, was “sadder than yours.” 2015 Crescent (3rd floor), 10 p.m., $38.61

