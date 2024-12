Tickets for the indoor event at the Grand Quay go on sale this Friday at noon.

Kaytranada to play a New Year’s Eve blowout party in the Old Port of Montreal on Dec. 31

Montreal promoters Avec Courage have announced that renowned Montreal producer Kaytranada will play a massive New Year’s Eve party in the Grand Quay of the Old Port this year. Party people should note that the Dec. 31 blowout event is happening indoors.

Tickets for the Kaytranada New Year’s Eve party in Montreal go on sale this Friday, Dec. 6 at noon.

