UPDATE: The OQLF complaint about ‘Go Habs Go’ messaging on STM buses has been dismissed

The Quebec government has stepped in to protect the public use of the phrase “Go Habs Go!” following a public outcry over news that the Office québécois de la langue française (OQLF) made the STM change the “GO! Canadiens GO!” digital crawl on its buses during the playoffs to “Allez! Canadiens Allez!”

French language minister Jean-François Roberge said that “Go Habs Go!” is part of Quebec’s DNA, and that this “time-honoured expression must never be questioned.” Future complaints about the phrase will now be ignored.

The OQLF requested the change on the part of the STM after receiving a complaint about the word “go” last year while the transit service was featuring the phrase “GO! CF MTL GO!” to support the city’s soccer team.

The Montreal Canadiens play their third game in round one of the playoffs tonight. Go Habs Go!

