“The pride of Saint-Hubert, Quebec returns with a third album that finds him challenging himself, adding an almost psychedelic twist to his production style.”

Kaytranada, Timeless (RCA/Sony)

At long last, the pride of Saint-Hubert, Quebec has returned with another expertly produced, relentlessly groovy body of work. Kaytranada’s third album (and first since pre-COVID) sees Montreal’s biggest producer make an LP with more of an emphasis on challenging himself, adding an almost psychedelic twist to his production style (“Feel a Way”). The end product is a smidge bloated, so it would’ve been even better with some tracks left out, and some features are utilized better on his beats than others. Aside from that, there’s plenty still to like about Timeless: a thrilling reunion with Anderson .Paak on “Do 2 Me,” the Nujabes-meets-Lauryn Hill vibes of “Still” with vocals from Charlotte Day Wilson and the triumphant “Witchy” featuring Childish Gambino are among the project’s highest points. 8/10 Trial Track: “Witchy”

“Witchy” by Kaytranada feat. Childish Gambino, from Timeless

For more on Kaytranada, please visit his website. This article was originally published in the July 2024 issue of Cult MTL.

For our latest in music, please visit the Music section.