Almost 500,000 votes have been cast.

This website lets you rank Pierre Poilievre’s worst moments in politics

The website PierresRecord.ca lets you rank Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre’s worst moments in politics — and there are so many contenders over the past 20 years.

Some highlights include “Visited and courted far-right extremists,” “Said he’d use the notwithstanding clause, overriding Canadians’ rights,” “Committed to free votes, allowing his MPs to introduce anti-abortion legislation” and “Used the term ‘tar baby’ in the House of Commons.”

