Federal Immigration Minister Marc Miller reacted to the Quebec Premier’s comments about, as Legault said, sending “a very clear message to Islamists” by outlawing public prayer.

Quebec Premier François Legault told reporters last Friday that his government wants to ban prayer in public places, such as parks and in the streets, in order to “send a very clear message to Islamists.” When asked to comment on this news on Tuesday, Federal Immigration Minister Marc Miller said that Legault “keeps picking on Muslims.”

“I don’t know what Legault is picking on. It seems to me that it’s always Muslims,” Miller said, calling for respect for freedom of expression and religion, which are protected by the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Legault has said that the CAQ would once again use the notwithstanding clause to shield the prayer ban from constitutional challenges.

Miller also pointed out the irony of Legault’s call for a ban on public prayer, and increased secularism in general (particularly in schools), just hours before attending the reopening of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris.

The proposed prayer ban has also been criticized by the Assembly of Quebec Catholic Bishops.

Jamais on va accepter que nos valeurs ne soient pas respectées au Québec. pic.twitter.com/QIiiXBwfue — François Legault (@francoislegault) December 7, 2024 François Legault ‘picking on Muslims’ with new threat to ban public prayer in Quebec

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.