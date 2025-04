The $430-million plan for the 94-year-old institution will preserve its heritage infrastructure as well as add spaces dedicated to the conservation of plant biodiversity and family activities.

At today’s Sommet de l’est conference, city officials announced a $430-million investment in a plan to restore and revamp the 94-year-old Montreal Botanical Garden. The funding will be spent on a major infrastructure renovation, with $150-million specifically earmarked for the construction of new greenhouses.

The plan, which runs through 2034, aims to preserve the institution’s heritage infrastructure — providing a “major facelift” to its six flagship gardens, rebuilding the greenhouse complex and completing the renovation of the Art Deco Marie-Victorin Building — as well as add a building dedicated to the conservation of plant biodiversity, create a new space for family activities, provide universal accessibility to the entire site and significantly reduce GHG emissions.

Montreal executive committee VP Caroline Bourgeois commented on the plan today.

“The Montreal Botanical Garden is truly a jewel of our city. We have a responsibility to take care of it, and that is exactly what we are doing. These funds will allow the Botanical Garden to continue to embody an exemplary hub of innovation, beneficial to both families and experts from around the world.”

The Botanical Garden welcomed over 800,000 visitors last year.

For more on the Botanical Garden, please visit the Espace pour la vie website.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.