A reminder to Conservatives: You’re allowed to be happy for Canada

I love Canada and will proudly celebrate this country’s accomplishments no matter who the prime minister is. But recently, I’ve seen Pierre Poilievre supporters criticize inflation coming down, criticize interest rates being lowered and criticize Canada being named one of the best countries in the world.

Is it now normal to criticize your own country’s successes and cheer its failures?

A reminder to Conservatives: Not everything has to be political. You’re allowed to be happy for the country you say you love, even if the party you support isn’t in power.

No matter your political affiliation, it’s up to all of us as Canadians to call this out.

More and more comments like this whenever we post anything positive about Canada. This is how much they need us to hate the country we love. This is not normal.



🇨🇦♥️ pic.twitter.com/q9RO7CrwA8 — Cult MTL (@cultmtl) October 1, 2024

