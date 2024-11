What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Wednesday, Nov. 13

Agora Danse presents Wahsipekuk : Au-delà des montagnes Nov. 13–16

Cinemania presents Jessica Palud’s Being Maria

Tintin, The Immersive Adventure at Arsenal Contemporary Art

Texas rapper Don Toliver brings his Psycho Tour to the Bell Centre

California singer-songwriter eaJ plays Studio TD

