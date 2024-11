It’s hard watching the U.S. choose to — once again — elect Donald Trump, fully knowing this time around that he’s a convicted felon, an adjudicated rapist, a racist and misogynist, and someone who tried to stage a coup, without considering what this spells out for Canada.

The deeply polarized and toxic political landscape that spawned the GOP’s support for a con man in the U.S. — coupled with Russian-backed propaganda and Elon Musk’s misinformation algorithm that duped voters into supporting him — are not factors that Canada is immune to.

Pierre Poilievre is reading from the same rage-based, authoritarian-loving MAGA playbook. Start paying attention, Canada — we’re next.

