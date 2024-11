Maps might be as close to pizza perfection as Montreal is likely to get.

Maps pizza

Montreal remains squarely in its pizz-aissance with new pizza places and pop-ups opening regularly, which begs the question, “When, if ever, will we reach pizza perfection?” Maps (stylized maps), a recently opened project from pizzaiolos Percy Carrière and David Reily, might be as close as we’re likely to get. The house specialty is 16-inch crispy, thin-crust pies with beautifully bubbled crust covered in a lacy char. Toppings are classic — Margherita, pepperoni, sausage etc. — and while all the pies are great, the bianca, a “white” pie dressed with garlic and lemon cream sauce, is special. (8501 St-Denis)

